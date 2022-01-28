The AI & Machine Learning Awards are back for 2022!

Computing is pleased to announce the return of the annual AI & Machine Learning Awards.

Artificial intelligence as a concept has existed for decades, but only in recent years have businesses begun large-scale adoption.

AI technologies have the potential to reshape the world that we live in and change the way that we work: from data entry to chatbots to healthcare and the environment, the technology has applications in every industry, sector, and role. Even the most basic implementations can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more recent developments providing real insight into customer data.

The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards recognise the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. The awards cover every corner of the industry: security, ethics, data analysis, innovation and more, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers: the technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.

ENTER NOW

Every year we make an effort to refresh the award categories, to reflect the changing use of AI technology. This year we are offering 25 categories, of which two are new: the Best Use of AI in Healthcare Award and the Best AI Strategy Award.

If you stand out in this industry and deserve recognition for your hard work, enter the AI & Machine Learning Awards now.

The 2022 awards will take place on Wednesday 11th May at a venue in Central London. We hope to announce the winners at a live awards ceremony, in a safe environment: watch Computing for updates on the venue.

Click here to enter the awards - and good luck.