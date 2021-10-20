What has 2022 got in store for security? Learn all about it at the CyberSecurity Festival Chapter 2

Following the success of the CyberSecurity Festival in June, Computing is hosting an online spin off event on Tuesday 9th November, which will reconnect IT professionals from around the UK to discuss the next era of cybersecurity.

The onging global panemic, and its associated fallout, has prompted a massive increase in the number and sophistication of malware attacks since 2020. However, it's not all bad news: whilst the volume and severity of the attacks are constantly increasing, there are new tools and strategies for organisations to deploy in their defence.

The CyberSecurity Festival agenda is specifically tailored to provide practical hints and tips that meet the information needs of IT professionals working in the cybersecurity sector. As well as keynotes on new security technologies and working with ethical hackers, we'll be running a panel discussion on the growing trend of hybrid working, and finishing the day with another around cost savings and security.

This one-day conference will be a chance to talk to your peers from around the UK and help make the next era of cybersecurity one of resilience, collaboration, and awareness.

For more information on the CyberSecurity Festival Chapter 2, visit the dedicated event website.