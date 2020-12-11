Quantum computing: What is it, and why should you care?

Quantum computing has been around as a concept for decades, but is only now taking serious steps towards a commercial reality.

Computing editorial director Stuart Sumner takes a look at the technology explaining what it is, how it works, and how it will impact different sectors. Every technology leader should understand its potential benefits, and how it will force markets and certain technologies to adapt.

