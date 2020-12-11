Quantum computing: What is it, and why should you care?
Computing takes a look at quantum computing as the concept continues to attract billions of dollars of investment across the globe, with some major breakthroughs being announced recently. Are we on the cusp of the technology becoming commercially viable?
Quantum computing has been around as a concept for decades, but is only now taking serious steps towards a commercial reality.
Computing editorial director Stuart Sumner takes a look at the technology explaining what it is, how it works, and how it will impact different sectors. Every technology leader should understand its potential benefits, and how it will force markets and certain technologies to adapt.
For a deep dive into the latest trends and a gaze into the important technologies of the next few years, check out Delta, Computing's award-winning market intelligence service for IT leaders.
Computing has also taken a look at the top four technology trends likely to affect organisations in 2021.
More on Hardware
SpaceX 'Starship' meets fiery ending in test flight
But Elon Musk says scientists got all the data they needed
NIHR partners with Google to improve UK biomedical research
NIHR used Google Workspace to coordinate urgent public health studies during the pandemic
Interview: David Trossell, CEO and CTO of UK IT Awards winner Bridgeworks
Trossell was “surprised proud” of the win, calling it “highly significant”
Chinese scientists demonstrate quantum supremacy
Boson sampling device can accomplish a specific task in 200 seconds that would take the most powerful supercomputer 600 million years
Amazon announces new machine learning tools to help customers monitor machines and worker safety
AI-enhanced tools promise safety and efficiency gains in industrial settings, but privacy campaigners fear mission creep