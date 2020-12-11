Quantum computing: What is it, and why should you care?

Computing takes a look at quantum computing as the concept continues to attract billions of dollars of investment across the globe, with some major breakthroughs being announced recently. Are we on the cusp of the technology becoming commercially viable?

  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Quantum computing has been around as a concept for decades, but is only now taking serious steps towards a commercial reality.

Computing editorial director Stuart Sumner takes a look at the technology explaining what it is, how it works, and how it will impact different sectors. Every technology leader should understand its potential benefits, and how it will force markets and certain technologies to adapt.

For a deep dive into the latest trends and a gaze into the important technologies of the next few years, check out Delta, Computing's award-winning market intelligence service for IT leaders.

Computing has also taken a look at the top four technology trends likely to affect organisations in 2021.

  • LinkedIn  

More on Hardware

blog comments powered by Disqus