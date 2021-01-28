Drupal founder Dries Buytaert on software's next big challenges
Next stop the open web
Given his time over again, Dries Buytaert, founder of Drupal, would probably just hit repeat. "I would definitely still go and do something open source, I just love it, and it would probably be something...
More on Open Source
Microsoft gaining ground in HR, but many cite high costs for not taking trials into production
The latest research from award winning market intelligence service Delta reveals how the European market sees the lead players in HR systems
EKS-Distro moves AWS into hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?
ISVs and service providers welcome the release of Amazon's open source Kubernetes distro, although some foresee more lock-in
Why event streaming is key to your hybrid cloud strategy
Event streaming is the modern way to facilitate data exchange between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud
Big tech versus regulation - the start of an interesting decade
An almighty battle is brewing over control and sovereignty of citizens' data
Why 80 per cent of your software should be open source
In most organisations 80 per cent of software functionality is totally non-competitive; it's time to switch this ratio around