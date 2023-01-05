Research from Accenture provides an insight into why there are so few female CISOs, along with plenty of advice for both C-suites and aspiring women leaders on how to help more women rise to the top.
That women are underrepresented in tech leadership is not news, but an under explored aspect of the tech diversity discussion is the gap between cybersecurity and the rest of the sector as a whole....
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders