Top tips for tech start-ups
Kyri Papantoniou, a Partner in the corporate team at Fletcher Day, offers some food for thought for technology start-ups
London - it is one of the best places in the world to start or build a tech business. According to Tech Nation's 2018 report, the digital tech sector is worth nearly £184 billion to UK economy. And it's...
More news
DNS over HTTPS encryption will make it harder to block child-abuse images, warns UK's child exploitation watchdog
IWF's URL block list stops videos and images of child abuse from being accessed
Microsoft unveils details of next-generation Xbox set for launch in 2020
E3 Project Scarlett reveal: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with Navi graphics supporting 120 frames-per second and 8K gaming
Top tips for tech start-ups
Kyri Papantoniou, a Partner in the corporate team at Fletcher Day, offers some food for thought for technology start-ups
Huawei a 'perfect storm of unintended consequences waiting to happen', claims researcher
Corporate and consumer Huawei 5G security risks have been misunderstood, warns Recorded Future
Back to Top