Computing

Top tips for tech start-ups

Kyri Papantoniou, a Partner in the corporate team at Fletcher Day, offers some food for thought for technology start-ups

Top tips for tech start-ups
Kyri Papantoniou, a Partner in the corporate team at Fletcher Day
  • Kyri Papantoniou
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

London - it is one of the best places in the world to start or build a tech business. According to Tech Nation's 2018 report, the digital tech sector is worth nearly £184 billion to UK economy. And it's...

To continue reading...

More news