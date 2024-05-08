Tech firms must 'tame' algorithms as part of new child safety code

Ofcom has published its draft Children’s Safety Codes of Practice which set out how Ofcom expects online platforms and services to meet their legal responsibilities to protect children online.
Social media firms have been warned that they will be told to tame algorithms recommending harmful content to children, as part of a raft of other measures which constitute Ofcom's new Children's S...
