Tech firms must 'tame' algorithms as part of new child safety code

40 steps set out to ensure child internet use is ‘safer by design’

Penny Horwood
clock • 4 min read
Tech firms must 'tame' algorithms as part of new child safety code

Ofcom has published its draft Children’s Safety Codes of Practice which set out how Ofcom expects online platforms and services to meet their legal responsibilities to protect children online.

Social media firms have been warned that they will be told to tame algorithms recommending harmful content to children, as part of a raft of other measures which constitute Ofcom's new Children's S...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Legislation and Regulation

Europe sets global benchmark with stricter AI laws
Legislation and Regulation

Europe sets global benchmark with stricter AI laws

EU AI Act to come into force in June

Vikki Davies
clock 23 May 2024 • 1 min read
EU investigating Meta over failure to protect children from 'addictive' algorithms
Legislation and Regulation

EU investigating Meta over failure to protect children from 'addictive' algorithms

Suspects Facebook and Instagram leading minors down 'rabbit hole'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 May 2024 • 1 min read
IBM in court bid to shut down Software-Defined Mainframe threat to its 'big iron' gravy train
Legislation and Regulation

IBM in court bid to shut down Software-Defined Mainframe threat to its 'big iron' gravy train

IBM claims that LzLabs’ IBM-compatible mainframe-in-the-cloud infringes its intellectual property rights

Graeme Burton
clock 29 April 2024 • 3 min read