Beyond the Spark #8 - Adam Hildreth, CEO and founder, Crisp: 'AI is fast and cost-effective, but it needs humans in the background'
Adam Hildreth of online safety and reputational defence firm Crisp takes the 'Beyond the Spark' hotseat and discusses his organisation's journey from an idea born out of the first company he founded with a group of friends at the age of 14
Beyond the Spark is a podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...
