The Spark #4 - 'The AppStore featured us and we had 25,000 downloads in two days, then the platform fell over'
Stuart Sumner speaks to Matthew Knippen, CEO and co-founder of Charge Running, an audio-based running app offering coaching and social aspects
The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...
