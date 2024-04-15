Roku reports cyber breach impacting 576,000 accounts

Roku, a leading streaming service provider, has warned 576,000 of its users that their accounts have been compromised in a cyber breach discovered during an ongoing investigation into a previous intrusion from March.
Rather than directly compromising Roku's network through a security flaw, the hackers employed a "credential-stuffing" attack, the company said. This technique involves hackers using previously ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders