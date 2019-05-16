Superfast data processing speeds with near-zero energy consumption demonstrated using magnets and light pulses

Scientists have demonstrated a novel technique achieving ultrafast information storage with unprecedented energy efficiency. Image via Pixabay

A joint team of scientists from across Europe claim to have solved the dilemma of creating superfast data processing speeds with almost zero energy consumption.

The scientists, from Lancaster University, Regensburg University, Radboud University and the Russian Academy of Sciences, claim that the new technique is highly energy efficient as it uses only magnets and light pulses, in place of electricity, to store data.

Conventional magnetic hard-drives use an orientation of minuscule magnets, called spins, to encode data in the form of 0 or 1 (binary digits). To read (or write) data from hard-drives, a magnetic head is used, which releases a large amount of energy during the read/write process.

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

In order to cool large computing systems (such as data centre servers), more electricity is required, which further increases the cost of such systems.

To solve the problem, the researchers, in the current study, used ultrashort pulses of light - at a duration of one trillionth of a second - and focused them on specially-crafted antennas on the top of a magnet. The aim of using the antenna on top of the magnet was to improve the electric field of the light.

In the process, the research team also utilised an efficient interaction mechanism to achieve coupling between electric field and spins.

This novel technique enabled scientists to navigate the magnetisation of the magnet to new orientation in one trillionth of a second.

The magnet's temperature was also observed to be stable during the entire process that required energy of just one photon for each spin.

According to Dr Mikhaylovskiy, the lead researcher of the study, this new technique is "scalable" as there is negligible energy loss.

"Future storage deviGraces would also exploit the excellent spatial definition of antenna structures enabling practical magnetic memories with simultaneously maximal energy efficiency and speed," he added.

The team now plans to conduct further experiments to determine the energy and speed limitations of magnetic recording.

Those experiments will be conducted using accelerators at the Cockroft Institute and a superfast laser at Lancaster University, enabling scientists to produce intense pulses for magnetic switching.

The detailed findings of the study are published in journal Nature.

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.