San Francisco bans police from using facial recognition tools
City officials voted eight-to-one to ban facial recognition use by law enforcement, with the ban to come into effect next week.
San Francisco has become the first US city to ban its police force from using facial recognition tools. On Tuesday, city officials voted eight-to-one to implement a ban on surveillance technology amid...
More news
AMD confirms Q3 arrival for Ryzen 3000, second generation Epyc and Navi GPUs
News of upcoming releases confirmed during stockholders' meeting
Hackers can fake radio signals to hijack aircraft landing systems, warn researchers
Attackers could potentially change the course of a flight using $600 worth of commercially available equipment
Superfast data processing speeds with near-zero energy consumption demonstrated using magnets and light pulses
Technique co-developed by scientists at Lancaster University is high scalable, claim the researchers
Government appoints leading experts to UK's new AI council
Ocado CTO Paul Clarke among the experts who will work with government to accelerate the adoption of AI in the UK
Back to Top