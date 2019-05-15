Computing

San Francisco bans police from using facial recognition tools

City officials voted eight-to-one to ban facial recognition use by law enforcement, with the ban to come into effect next week.

This kind of thing has been banned in San Francisco, California
San Francisco has become the first US city to ban its police force from using facial recognition tools. On Tuesday, city officials voted eight-to-one to implement a ban on surveillance technology amid...

