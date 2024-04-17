Qualys announces service to help organisations comply with UK NCSC cyber guidance

NCSC advises patching window of 5-7 days; UK currently stands at 15-17 days MTTR.

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Qualys announces trial to help organisations comply with UK NCSC guidance
Image:

Qualys announces trial to help organisations comply with UK NCSC guidance

Qualys is offering free 30-day access to its SaaS TruRisk platform. This move aims to assist organisations in adhering to the UK National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) guidelines that recommend a 5–7 day window for patching vulnerabilities. The announcement was made by Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys, at the Qualys Security Conference in London on Wednesday.

The NCSC, in its guidelines released in February, advises organisations to patch bugs in internet-facing software and services within five days of a fix being released, and non-external-facing vuln...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

Security Technology

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

Savings came from lower licencing costs and fewer training and service requirements

clock 24 April 2024 • 4 min read
Critics dismiss Broadcom's 'anti-cloud' licencing changes for VMware

Corporate

Critics dismiss Broadcom's 'anti-cloud' licencing changes for VMware

Trade body CISPE demands EU investigation

clock 23 April 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Summer's coming

Green

IT Essentials: Summer's coming

But cloud casts a shadow

clock 22 April 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security Technology

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%
Security Technology

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

Savings came from lower licencing costs and fewer training and service requirements

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 24 April 2024 • 4 min read
Checkmarx: 'It's very difficult for CISOs to know how to safely incorporate genAI'
Security Technology

Checkmarx: 'It's very difficult for CISOs to know how to safely incorporate genAI'

'It’s an unfortunate reality that developers have not traditionally been big fans of security'

Computing Staff
clock 26 March 2024 • 5 min read
UK's biometrics commissioners steps down, signalling missteps
Security Technology

UK's biometrics commissioners steps down, signalling missteps

Home Office is ignoring new technologies

Muskan Arora
clock 31 January 2024 • 4 min read