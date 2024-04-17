Qualys announces service to help organisations comply with UK NCSC cyber guidance

Qualys is offering free 30-day access to its SaaS TruRisk platform. This move aims to assist organisations in adhering to the UK National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) guidelines that recommend a 5–7 day window for patching vulnerabilities. The announcement was made by Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys, at the Qualys Security Conference in London on Wednesday.
The NCSC, in its guidelines released in February, advises organisations to patch bugs in internet-facing software and services within five days of a fix being released, and non-external-facing vuln...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders