ICO orders Serco Leisure to stop biometric monitoring of staff

'Prioritising business interests over its employees’ privacy'

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Image:

UK data protection regulator the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has ordered Serco Leisure to stop using facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to monitor employee attendance.

In a blog post, the regulator said it had warned Serco Leisure, Serco Jersey and seven associated community leisure trusts to cease using the technology to track employees. Staff have no clear w...

John Leonard
