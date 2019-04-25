The top 10 most in-demand IT skills for 2019

Skip back 20 years and the most in-demand IT roles would have involved management of infrastructure and other physical hardware.

Today, with software now delivered via the cloud, and hardware heading very much in the same direction, some of the hottest skills and roles didn't even exist in 2010.

Computing has gathered data on which skills and roles are most in-demand today, and which are likely to continue to lead the pack into 2020. Read on to find out which skills you should be looking to develop yourself, or recruit into your organisation today.

According to recruitment firm Michael Page, the top ten most in-demand roles in IT today are the following:

Software Development Transformation Project Management (including Digital Transformation) User Support / Application Support (particularly across cloud-based technologies) CRM skills (e.g. Dynamics , Salesforce) DevOps Engineers Business Intelligence and Data Analysis Cyber Security Business Analysis Infrastructure and Systems Architecture Testing

At the same time, some skills and roles are becoming less desirable.

"In terms of skills falling by the wayside, there are fewer requirements for general PMO roles within an IT project context - lots of this responsibility is being absorbed into the project/programme managers or a wider central PMO function focused across more business change," said Ben Lyons, Operating Director, Technology, Michael Page.

Computing also recently examined the gender pay gap in IT, and found that women are paid slightly more than men, on average.

The skills of the future

New technology and ways of working are driving the skills organisations seek to employ. Experience with python programming, cyber security, and blockchain are likely to continue to be in high demand this year, along with AI and big data competencies that are fundamentally changing roles both inside and outside the tech sector.

Lyons ran through the top ten skills recruiters will be searching for throughout the rest of 2019:

1. Machine learning

Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. It is a branch of artificial intelligence based on the idea that systems can learn from data, identify patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention. The main machine learning programming languages are Python, C++, Java, R, and JavaScript, but Julia, Scala, MATLAB, and SAS also fall under this specialism.

The languages used are dictated by the environment and sector they are applied in. Data scientists in financial services may use a combination of Python, SAS, and Matlab, to enable all aspects of data modelling, algorithm development, risk/statistical analysis, web analytics, and data extraction to be incorporated.

