5G Apple iPhone slated for 2020

Apple is planning to launch a 5G-compatible iPhone in 2020, according to leaks coming out of the company.

As a result, Apple won't be among the first device makers to ship a 5G smartphone, with the first devices slated to appear in the first quarter of 2019.

According to Fast Company, Apple is planning to use Intel's 8161 5G modem in its 2020 iPhones, although it's not clear whether Apple will be holding off until its usual autumn iPhone launch date or whether it will be bringing it forward to earlier in the year.

Intel, according to Fast Company, has been working on a prototype - called the 8060 - which Apple is using in testing its 5G iPhone.

And Intel will be the sole provider of the 5G modem chips if the testing goes well.

It will come despite dissatisfaction with heat dissipation problems with the 8060 chip, caused by the wavebands that the first wave of carriers in the US will use to support 5G services. These require a lot of processing power on the phone, generating higher than usual levels of heat. This problem also adversely affects battery life, the report adds.

Due to its current intellectual property dispute with Qualcomm, Apple's 5G modem choices are somewhat limited. As such, it has also held talks with China's MediaTek as a possible ‘Plan B' should Intel's 8161 prove to be not good enough for Apple's needs.

The first wave of 5G-compatible handsets are expected to make their debut at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019. This will include devices from Huawei and Xiaomi. The latter is formally coming to the UK with the Three network soon.

As such, Apple won't be among the first device makers to offer 5G on its phones, although the expected pace of the roll-out means that most users won't be missing out.

