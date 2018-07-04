Intel Coffee Lake-bearing Apple MacBook Pros spotted on Geekbench
Is Apple finally preparing to update its ageing range of laptops?
Benchmarks spotted on the Geekbench website - uploaded on Monday - indicate that Apple is planning an imminent update to its MacBook Pro line-up of laptops.
The benchmarks on Geekbench 4.2.3 were spotted by Neowin and indicate an Apple MacBook Pro 15,2 bearing 16GB of 2133 MHz LPDDR3 memory and running an Intel Core i7-8559U. The device achieved a respectable score of 4,448 on single-core and 16,607 on multi-core.
Assuming that it is genuine, the benchmarks provide an indication that Apple is planning a MacBook Pro reveal at its next big launch, expected in September.
The Core i7-8559U was only released in the second quarter. The 14nm part offers four cores and eight threads running at a base frequency of 2.7GHz and a ‘turbo' of 4.5GHz. It has an 8MB cache and a TDP of 28 watts, compared to the 15 watt parts in the current MacBook range. It also supports 4K displays at 60Hz.
Currently, the only Apple laptop offering more than a measly two cores - measly, that is, considering the prices - is the 15-inch model, which starts at £2,249.
It could also be one of the last big Apple laptop launches featuring 'Intel Inside', if rumours that Apple is gearing up for a shift to in-house designed ARM CPUs prove correct.
The MacBook Pros - currently rated a ‘Don't buy' by MacRumours - are Apple's 13-inch and 15-inch top-of-the-range laptops. However, they were last refreshed a year ago, bearing the disappointing two-core Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and coming with a Touch Bar powered by an ARM co-processor.
The MacBook Pros currently start at £1,249 for the 13-inch device offering an absurdly small 128GB SSD for storage and 8GB of LPDDR3 Ram, with graphics powered by Intel's Iris integrated graphics.
Further reading
More news
Flagship 'court of cybercrime' to be set-up in London
Lord Chancellor David Gauke to announce new court covering fraud and cybercrime tonight
Facebook confirms acquisition of London-based Bloomsbury AI
Facebook scoops up natural language processing start-up for up to $30m
Intel Coffee Lake-bearing Apple MacBook Pros spotted on Geekbench
Is Apple finally preparing to update its ageing range of laptops?
Tech and data protection law, post-GDPR
James Castro-Edwards of law firm Wedlake Bell argues that the UK needs to demonstrate that it protects personal data to EU standards as Brexit looms