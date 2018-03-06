Aecom CIO Tom Peck resigns – resurfaces as chief information and digital officer at Ingram Micro

Aecom CIO Tom Peck has resigned to become chief information and digital officer at PC reseller and distributor Ingram Micro - a move that comes after a series of leaks from inside Aecom indicating that its $2.3 billion outsourcing of its IT department to IBM is not going as smoothly as anticipated.

Peck's last day at Aecom was on 1 March and he joined PC reseller Ingram Micro this week and will work with Ramesh Nair, Ingram's chief information officer.

However, there is some disagreement among Computing's inside sources of whether Peck was fully in favour of the outsourcing deal or whether it was forced upon him.

Last week, Computing was told by one insider that the deal was imposed on Peck by chief operating officer Steve Kadenacy, who had been impressed by the level of savings that IBM claimed it could achieve if Aecom outsourced its IT department.

Kadenacy was ousted, along with CEO Mike Burke and Jeff Stein, head of Aecom Ventures, last year.

"Steve [Kadenacy] cut costs with a passion. IBM came into LA for a meeting with Steve and claimed that they could save Aecom $150 million in the first year alone if they outsource IT to IBM - who would in-turn, outsource most of the jobs to India. Steve agreed, and told Tom Peck to make it happen," Computing's source told us last week.

They weren't the only source to tell Computing that Peck opposed the IT outsourcing.

However, others suggest that Peck wasn't as reluctant about the outsourcing deal, given that Aecom's IT department was overstaffed as a result of a series of mergers and acquisitions over the years, and his reputation for outsourcing acquired in previous roles.

Computing's new source, though, has claimed that Peck lacked a feel for Aecom's complicated construction engineering and consultancy business and added that, on his watch, as much as $100 million had been spent on a "poorly developed" global project management tool.

"I have heard him speak and it was clear to me he has no real understanding of Aecom's business. Neither did Steve Kadenacy, who suddenly left the firm and has never been heard from again.

"Also while this outsourcing is taking place, Aecom is rolling out an IT based global project management tool championed by Peck, that I would imagine $100 million has been spent to date to develop.

"It is so poorly developed I doubt they will ever see a return on investment. Possibly another reason Peck is jumping ship," suggested Computing's insider at Aecom.

Computing emailed Aecom for comment about Peck's sudden departure. The company provided the following brief statement: "Regarding Tom Peck's resignation, the company does not have a comment to offer."

Computing has also contacted Ingram Micro to find out more about Peck's new role at the company.

What now for Aecom? If you have news about the company, its IT department and its outsourcing arrangements please contact stuart.sumner@incisivemedia.com or graeme.burton@incisivemedia.com. All emails will be treated with the strictest confidence.