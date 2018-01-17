Security researcher finds new Mac malware
Macs increasingly targeted by hackers
A security researcher has found what he claims is a devastating form of malware that's ripping its way across Apple's computing platform. Cyber criminals are tapping into a new rogue app that allows...
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers
New variant of Satori malware subverts other cryptocurrency mining malware by changing wallet address
Cryptocurrency miners infected with Satori malware will see gains given to someone else
Scientists develop ultra-thin memory storage device 1.5 nanometres thick
Collaboration between the University of Texas and Peking University yields device that could be used in AI and robotics
