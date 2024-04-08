Multiple China-linked groups attacking Ivanti vulnerabilities

Patches have been made available by Ivanti

Multiple China-linked groups attacking Ivanti vulnerabilities
Multiple China-linked groups attacking Ivanti vulnerabilities

Researchers from cybersecurity firm Mandiant have identified multiple China-linked hacker groups exploiting security vulnerabilities in Ivanti appliances to gain unauthorised access to targeted networks.

According to Mandiant, eight threat groups, including UNC5221, UNC5266, UNC5291, UNC5325, UNC5330, UNC5337, and the previously identified UNC3886, have been exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities, not...

