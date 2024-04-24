Voyager 1 back in action: NASA engineers fix 24-billion-km glitch

Jiggled the code a bit to make it work

Voyager 1 back in action: NASA engineers fix 24-billion-km glitch

NASA has successfully revived its Voyager 1 probe, the farthest human-made object from Earth.

After five months of returning garbled data, Voyager 1 is now transmitting clear health and status updates from nearly 24 billion kilometres away. Voyager 1, launched in 1977 alongside its twin ...

