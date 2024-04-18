Last chance to register for Cybersecurity Festival 2024

The Cybersecurity Festival is Computing's premier security event, with keynotes from end-user IT leaders, panel discussions and plenty of networking.

Computing's annual Cybersecurity Festival is just around the corner, offering IT leaders a unique opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of digital security.

Hosted at One Moorgate Place, London on 2nd May, the Festival promises a day filled with insightful discussions, innovative solutions and invaluable networking opportunities.

Modern cyber threats continue to develop in both sophistication and frequency, posing a challenges to organisations in every sector. Now more than ever, it is crucial for IT leaders to remain informed and connected to effectively safeguard their systems and data.

This year's Festival boasts an impressive line-up of speakers, including Dan Burns, head of information security at Next, who will deliver a keynote address on preparing for modern-day threats, and Computing's John Leonard, who will shed light on the transition from prevention to prediction in cybersecurity, drawing on exclusive research insights.

An additional highlight is a session by Sarah Armstrong, chief security advisor at Microsoft, exploring the evolution of generative AI and its impact on cyber attacks. Sarah will delve into the transformative power of AI and its potential to reshape the cybersecurity landscape, offering attendees a deeper understanding of emerging threats - and how to defend against them.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in engaging panel discussions on topics such as diversity in the cybersecurity talent pipeline and business resilience post-cyber attack. The event also features networking breaks and exhibit stands, providing ample opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for IT leaders to stay informed, connected, and equipped with the latest insights and strategies. Don't miss your last chance to register for the Cybersecurity Festival and ensure your organisation is well-prepared to navigate the challenges ahead.

Click here and register now to secure your place at this essential event.

