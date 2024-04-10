UK business falling short on cybersecurity warns government report

A staggering 78% of businesses lack a formal incident response plan

clock • 3 min read
The latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey for the year 2024 released by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has revealed alarming statistics about the state of cybersecurity preparedness among UK businesses.

According to the survey, approximately 50% of businesses and 32% of charities reported experiencing some form of cybersecurity breach or attack in the last 12 months. Medium and large businesses...

Global government networks breached in 'ArcaneDoor' espionage campaign

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

