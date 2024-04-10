UK business falling short on cybersecurity warns government report

The latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey for the year 2024 released by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has revealed alarming statistics about the state of cybersecurity preparedness among UK businesses.
According to the survey, approximately 50% of businesses and 32% of charities reported experiencing some form of cybersecurity breach or attack in the last 12 months. Medium and large businesses...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders