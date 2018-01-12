AMD confirms that its CPUs are exposed to all variants of Spectre - promises patches ASAP
No Meltdown at AMD, but company admits vulnerability to Spectre flaw
AMD has confirmed that its processors are exposed to both variants of the Spectre security flaw, but reiterated that its CPUs are immune to the Meltdown flaw that largely affects only Intel microprocessors. ...
More news
Ocado unveils new maintenance robot to support technicians
Ocado's 'co-bot' will work alongside warehouse-maintenance technicians
Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers
Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers
Security flaws in Intel AMT enable attackers to take control of laptops in 30 seconds
Pwned in 30 seconds: Warning over new security flaws in Intel Active Management Technology
Researchers develop conductive material that could pave way for new electronic devices
Yale University researchers develop a new gallium arsenide-based semiconductor material
Back to Top