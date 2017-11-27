Cyber Monday: Best Nintendo Switch deals

Black Friday offered a frenzy of impressive technology and gaming deals, but if for some reason you missed it this year, then you'll definitely want to make the most of Cyber Monday.

Many technology companies and retailers are still offering a range of big price cuts on technology items, and there are some great deals happening in the world of gaming.

In particular, you can grab amazing discounts on Nintendo's brand new gaming console, the Switch. And if you dig deeper into the web, you'll find that there are some awesome Switch gaming bundles too.

Online retail giant Amazon is offering a grey version of the Nintendo Switch along with Super Mario Rabbids for £305. If you get it today, it should come in stock on November 30th, just in time for Christmas.

Tesco is offering some decent deals on the console, too. You can get the grey model of the console for £269 - instead of £279. While that's only a small saving, it's still money you can spend elsewhere.

The retailer is selling bundle deals as well. You can get a selected version of the console along with a copy of Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £289. But if you pay £309, you can get an extra game.

Smyths has a similar deal. For £309 (a saving of £15), you can grab the Nintendo Switch with a copy of Legend of Zelda. Usually, it costs £47.99. However, if you aren't keen on this game, then you can choose a different title.

Instead, you could get games such as Fifa 18, Arms, Splatoon 2, Minecraft, 1-2 Switch, Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle.