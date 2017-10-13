Samsung CEO to leave company citing 'unprecedented crisis'

Samsung CEO Kwon Oh-hyun is to leave the company in March, citing in a letter to staff what he described as an 'unprecedented crisis'.

That crisis is believed to be related to the ongoing bribery scandal surrounding one of South Korea's biggest companies, which recently saw the arrest of Samsung heir and vice chairman Lee Jae-yong (also known as Jay Y Lee).

Lee was arrested over allegations of inappropriate payments to South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye, via front companies connected to the disgraced politician, whose residence is currently Seoul Detention Center.

The Telegraph reports that 32-year Samsung veteran Kwon Oh-hyun announced his departure in a letter to staff.

"As we are confronted with unprecedented crisis inside out, I believe that time has now come for the company start anew, with a new spirit and young leadership to better respond to challenges arising from the rapidly changing IT industry," he wrote.

"It is something I had been thinking long and hard about for quite some time. It has not been an easy decision, but I feel I can no longer put it off."

He didn't say what the unprecedented crisis is, but it is unlikely to be a financial one. While Samsung was battered last year following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, it seems to have bounced back and will soon announce a much rosier financial position.

Samsung was closely tied to the political corruption of South Korea's former president - also its first female president - with vice chairman Lee enjoying a sentence of five years in prison for his role in the scandal.

However, Samsung's legitimate business would appear to be ticking over nicely, with the company revealing its financial forecasts for the rest of the year. Sales are expected to weigh-in at around 63 trillion Korean won, while operating profit is forecast to be about 14.6 trillion Korean won.