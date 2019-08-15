Unlocking the secrets of the universe: an interview with Natural History Museum Interim CIO Ian Golding
The Natural History Museum's interim CIO Ian Golding will leave his role later this year, and talks about the challenges facing his successor
The Natural History Museum (NHM) in London is both a physical and scientific landmark: if not for the nearby Victoria & Albert Museum, its terracotta facade would dominate the major thoroughfare that is...
Strategy
Unlocking the secrets of the universe: an interview with Natural History Museum Interim CIO Ian Golding
The Natural History Museum's interim CIO Ian Golding will leave his role later this year, and talks about the challenges facing his successor
Verizon sells Tumblr to WordPress owner Automattic Inc
WordPress will "take on about 200 staffers" from Verizon as part of the deal
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
You must be inclusive for diversity initiatives work
Diversity is not economics - you need to start from the top, says Pitney Bowes' Sheryl Battles
Nationwide opens Digital Innovation Centre in London with plan to hire 750 tech specialists to support £1.3bn IT spending boost
Nationwide pushed into opening technology centre in London in a bid to tap the specialists it needs for digital transformation