digital transformation

Look ahead and ignore hype: How to deal with rapid change

Strategy

Look ahead and ignore hype: How to deal with rapid change

‘What’s the next thing?' should be IT’s modern mantra

clock 23 November 2023 • 2 min read
Exit interview: Amitabh Apte, Mars Petcare CIO

Management

Exit interview: Amitabh Apte, Mars Petcare CIO

‘No change is just technical - you have to respect that’

clock 02 November 2023 • 3 min read
Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards Winner

Cloud Computing

Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards Winner

'This win validates us in our position as a service-driven business, completely laser-focused on protecting business data, through partnerships with our hand-selected resellers'

clock 23 October 2023 • 4 min read
What we get wrong about customer experience

Leadership

What we get wrong about customer experience

We can all learn from Blockbuster, says digital transformation chief Nick Hodder

clock 06 October 2023 • 2 min read
Interview: Lloyds Banking Group, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Cloud Computing

Interview: Lloyds Banking Group, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

'We are building an internal developer platform and evolving our cloud environments with the purpose of creating one of the best cloud engineering experiences in the industry'

clock 20 September 2023 • 3 min read
Imperial War Museum's Assistant Digital Transformation Director joins IT Leaders Summit line-up

Leadership

Imperial War Museum's Assistant Digital Transformation Director joins IT Leaders Summit line-up

Nick Hodder will explore customer experience and digital transformation

clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
HMRC's annual report raises concern over tech resilience

Services

HMRC's annual report raises concern over tech resilience

Poor IT performance left 99,000 UK taxpayers on hold for five days

clock 26 July 2023 • 3 min read
Case study: Digitising case law and opening up the justice system

Cloud Computing

Case study: Digitising case law and opening up the justice system

'A vital step towards greater openness and transparency'

clock 11 July 2023 • 4 min read
"We only shine when you shine" - Oracle CEO Safra Catz at CloudWorld Tour London

Cloud Computing

"We only shine when you shine" - Oracle CEO Safra Catz at CloudWorld Tour London

How data feeds transformation, evolution and sustainability

clock 20 April 2023 • 6 min read
'A company-wide effort': How Travelex handled transformation

Leadership

'A company-wide effort': How Travelex handled transformation

Communication is key – but being too approachable can backfire

clock 26 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read