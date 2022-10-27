legacy

Industry Voice: Mind the expectation gap!

Management

Industry Voice: Mind the expectation gap!

Has disappointment has become part and parcel of working life?

clock 27 October 2022 • 4 min read
CIOs discuss legacy issues - don't write off the mainframe just yet!

Cloud and Infrastructure

CIOs discuss legacy issues - don't write off the mainframe just yet!

Computing gathered a group of UK-based IT leaders together to discuss their legacy concerns, including security, skills and cost issues

clock 30 September 2022 • 5 min read
APIs turned the Armed Forces' IT into a retention tool

Systems Management

APIs turned the Armed Forces' IT into a retention tool

Military IT is complex: from legacy systems to operational security, there are a host of challenges to navigate.

clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Legacy technology turning leaders to laggards

Hardware

Legacy technology turning leaders to laggards

The legacy model is incompatible with the fast-paced, on-demand modern world, argues Callum Rimmer, co-founder and CEO, By Bits

clock 11 November 2021 • 5 min read

Strategy

Unlocking the secrets of the universe: an interview with Natural History Museum Interim CIO Ian Golding

The Natural History Museum's interim CIO Ian Golding will leave his role later this year, and talks about the challenges facing his successor

clock 15 August 2019 • 6 min read

Security

Nvidia gives its Fermi GPUs "legacy status" as it ends mainstream 32-bit driver support

Nvidia ends mainstream support for the GTX480 as it focuses support on Kepler, Maxwell, Pascal and Volta architectures

clock 09 April 2018 •

Leadership

Worldline CTO says in a world of permanent legacy, your workforce is your biggest asset

Ryan Bryers of Worldline knows that all systems eventually age out, but the important ones need to be supported for years or decades

clock 12 March 2018 • 3 min read

Government

Derby City Council claims 60 per cent savings in cloud-centric 'digital facelift'

Derby City Council claims 60 per cent savings from going cloud first

clock 21 November 2017 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Research: Legacy systems the biggest challenge in digital transformation

New research from Computing reveals that IT leaders are most concerned with integrating legacy applications into new digital initiatives, with cultural change coming a close second

clock 12 June 2017 • 1 min read
