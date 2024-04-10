'We can become the best airport in the world': How Heathrow's new CIO is transforming travel

‘I want my time in the airport to be seamless, personalised and digital-first'

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
'We can become the best airport in the world': How Heathrow's new CIO is transforming travel

As the transport sector emerges from the pandemic, Europe’s busiest airport plans to revitalise the passenger experience using AI.

Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world, coming in at #4 when ranked by 2023 passenger traffic. Gatwick, by comparison, isn't even in the top 35. Such status is a heady rush, but it...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Zuckerberg says building a leading AI system will take several years and require significant investment

clock 26 April 2024 • 3 min read
CMA invites comments on Microsoft and Amazon AI partnerships

Legislation and Regulation

CMA invites comments on Microsoft and Amazon AI partnerships

Regulator has warned against Big Tech's growing AI dominance

clock 25 April 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft launches Phi-3 Mini language model

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft launches Phi-3 Mini language model

Small enough to be deployed on a phone

clock 24 April 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Today is your last chance to enter the 2024 IT Leaders 100

US to block TikTok - ByteDance vows to fight back

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Strategy

Asian Tech Roundup: Apple's charm offensive
Strategy

Asian Tech Roundup: Apple's charm offensive

Plus, South Korea's AI investment

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 April 2024 • 5 min read
Peter Cochrane: Fish can't climb trees and AI won't eclipse humanity
Strategy

Peter Cochrane: Fish can't climb trees and AI won't eclipse humanity

AI will steer our evolution but not take over

Peter Cochrane
clock 27 March 2024 • 3 min read
BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation
Strategy

BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Metadata and trail of provenance embedded into images and video

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 March 2024 • 2 min read