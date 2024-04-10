'We can become the best airport in the world': How Heathrow's new CIO is transforming travel

As the transport sector emerges from the pandemic, Europe’s busiest airport plans to revitalise the passenger experience using AI.
Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world, coming in at #4 when ranked by 2023 passenger traffic. Gatwick, by comparison, isn't even in the top 35. Such status is a heady rush, but it...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders