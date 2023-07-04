Women in Technology Excellence Awards: Time to Shine

Awareness of the importance of women in technology and in leadership has never been higher. The contributions and sheer hard graft of women across the sector should be celebrated and shared.

Whether you're an ambitious rising star looking to boost your profile, the leader of a transformative project, an innovator, mentor or all-round hero, the Women in Technology Excellence Awards is a brilliant platform to showcase and celebrate your talent and to show other women how diverse the paths to a fulfilling tech career can be.

The 7th July deadline for second stage entries is fast approaching, so don't miss your time to shine.

Here are three key tips to make your entry stand out to our judges:

1) Above & Beyond: It's a given that you're brilliant at your job. Think about how you've exceeded expectations. How have you redefined the boundaries that someone else drew for you?

2) Show us your authentic self: Once you've included the facts of your project, team or company achievements think about how much your entry tells the story of who you are. If possible, ask colleagues to contribute perspective and quotes.

3) Next generation: Most women in technology would love to see not just more women in tech but a more diverse slate of colleagues overall. Many act in a voluntary capacity to help others from different backgrounds find a foothold in tech or to progress their career. Are you a mentor or advocate for other women? Do you do unpaid volunteering in schools, colleges or other environments? Tell us about it!

Complete your entry here

The Women in Technology Excellence Awards, part of the popular Women in Technology Festival are in their seventh year and have become a highly anticipated fixture of the UK tech events calendar. The awards attract a large audience on the night and also via the videos, galleries and articles on Computing before and afterwards. It's what makes these awards such a wide ranging and effective platform.

There's also something for everyone. You could be an entrepreneur, a cybersecurity professional, or at an NGO. You could be working for a company that's in those difficult teenage years or in a complex corporate environment. You could be in the early stages of your career or an industry veteran having made an outstanding contribution. Wherever you're from there's an award that could have your name on it.

Click here for a list of last year's winners and some highlights of the night itself.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate your achievements and boost your profile which can help you to shape the future of the tech workforce in years to come. The awards ceremony is a fantastic social occasion filled with brilliant women forging some great friendships.

Final submissions must be sent by Friday 7th July. Complete your entry here.