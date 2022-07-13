Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Women working in tech are often advised to acquire mentors, yet despite all the self improvement the proportion of women working in tech remains stubbornly low. Are women being ill advised?
Mentorship programmes are being increasingly offered by technology firms as part of wider DEI programmes designed to increase the representation of women and other minorities in tech. Women working...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders