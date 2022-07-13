Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Penny Horwood
clock • 8 min read

Women working in tech are often advised to acquire mentors, yet despite all the self improvement the proportion of women working in tech remains stubbornly low. Are women being ill advised?

Mentorship programmes are being increasingly offered by technology firms as part of wider DEI programmes designed to increase the representation of women and other minorities in tech. Women working...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing mainly on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

Ordnance Survey research reveals sustainable opportunities for developers

More on Services and Outsourcing

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019
Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read