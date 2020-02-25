Microsoft
Digital transformation at 150-year old insurer: CIO Interview with James Holmes
James Holmes, CIO of North P&I Club, discussing his organisation's digital transformation and use of machine learning to improve critical business processes
Amazon applies to court to stop Microsoft from working on $10bn JEDI cloud project
Contract award decision was influenced by political interference and evaluation errors, Amazon argues in lawsuit
Microsoft pledges to become 'carbon negative' by 2030
Microsoft to create $1bn fund to accelerate development of carbon-tackling technologies
Microsoft releases patch for Windows crypto vulnerability disclosed by the NSA
Serious Windows security flaw affects the Windows CryptoAPI module, which provides services for encrypting and decrypting data
Microsoft to patch serious Windows security flaw in today's Patch Tuesday update
Flaw in crypt32.dll file that handles core cryptographic functions in Windows' CryptoAPI so serious users have been urged to patch straightaway
California's new consumer privacy law comes into effect this week
The landmark California Consumer Privacy Act offers Californians several basic rights
Microsoft seizes dozens of malicious domains used by North Korea-linked hacker group 'Thallium'
Thallium is the fourth nation-state group that the software giant has taken action against in recent years
Microsoft releases an out-of-band security update to address information-disclosure vulnerability in SharePoint Server
To exploit the SharePoint flaw, an attacker would need to send a specially crafted request to a vulnerable SharePoint Server instance
Facebook asks users for help in spotting deepfakes
The winner of Facebook's challenge will take home a $500,000 prize
Microsoft is apparently still plotting a disc-less Xbox for 2020
Someone's been having disc-ussions outside of Redmond
Amazon files lawsuit challenging Pentagon's decision to award $10bn JEDI contract to Microsoft
Amazon plans to use video clips of President Trump's comments to make a case that the government wrongly interference in the procurement process
US government grants Microsoft licence to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
Earlier this week, US Commerce Department extended its Temporary General License for Huawei for another 90 days
Microsoft to add DNS over HTTPS to Windows 10 to boost users' privacy
DNS over HTTPS encrypts DNS traffic - hiding users' web surfing from ISPs
Microsoft updates privacy policy following intervention by EU data protection watchdog
Microsoft amends cloud privacy policy following investigation by European Data Protection Supervisor
Microsoft patches 74 vulnerabilities, including one zero-day, in November 2019 Patch Tuesday update
Thirteen vulnerabilities are rated as 'critical'
Microsoft to apply California's Consumer Privacy Act across the US
California's new privacy law was approved in June 2018 - in the teeth of opposition from internet companies
Microsoft urges users to patch Windows systems vulnerable to BlueKeep attacks
BlueKeep exploit attempts are increasing, warns Microsoft, and the worst is still to come
Azure Arc will enable Microsoft cloud users to manage resources across AWS and the Google Cloud
Azure Arc will bring 'Azure services and management to any infrastructure', claims Microsoft
All-in-one Microsoft Office Mobile app for Android and iOS released
New Office Mobile app will provide stripped down versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint optimised for smartphone screens
Warning after new Windows BlueKeep exploit identified over the weekend
New Bluekeep exploit picked-up by security specialists 'Bluepot' honeypot network
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
Microsoft nicks $10bn JEDI Department of Defense cloud contract from AWS
Amazon 'surprised' to lose out to Microsoft in monolithic military cloud contract