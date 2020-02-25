Media
Crown Prosecution Service declares 'war on disks' is almost over
The CPS has transformed the way it handles multimedia, to raise security and lower costs
Former Incisive Media chair Dame Helen Alexander passes away
Dame Helen Alexander, a former chairman of Incisive Media and the first female president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), has passed away aged 60
How media organisations use digital to improve audience engagement
Aaron Eccles, Endemol Shine's head of social media and digital marketing, also explains that VR is set to be huge for his industry
News UK: Data is not only the fingerprint of our customers' lives, it's the blueprint of our relationship with them
News UK's BI director, Andy Day, explains how the publisher of The Sun and The Times uses data to guide every aspect of its business
CIOs have the skills to be COOs, claims News UK's Chris Taylor
Taylor believes that many of the management skills necessary to be a COO will have been acquired by CIOs at some point in their careers
Why Channel 4 chose open-source MuleSoft over 'prohibitively expensive' Oracle and Microsoft
James Curran, senior project manager in Channel 4's information systems department, tells Computing how open-source Mule ESB has benefited the broadcaster
'With cloud computing, security becomes more of a concern,' says UKTV director of technology
But combining use of mobile, cloud based working with education about security threats makes for a much more innovative and creative working environment, Ben Hine tells Computing.
H4cked Off: The worst job I ever had
A plea to IT marketers to de-leverage the verbiage
Nine out of 10 companies 'not vulnerable' to cyber attack - or so they say
Most companies believe they are secure - even though half have faced security risks in the past year
US elections: hunch vs. crunch? No contest
Analyst Nate Silver beats political pundits into second place by predicting results 100 per cent correctly
Report suggests NoW hacked computers as well as phones
BBC investigations suggest that the hacking may have compromised classified British intelligence on government servers
Media agency saves £500,000 with cloud platform
Bezier has ditched its legacy systems and moved to a private cloud provided by Star
Hackers land on The Sun web site
Hacktivists post a fake story about Murdoch's death - both Anonymous and Lulzsec claim credit
Will email audit trails lead to more dirt on News International?
How email audit trails could help police investigating the News of the World phone-hacking scandal
NOTW scandal highlights firms' email retention obligations
Amid allegations that News International destroyed important emails, Computing looks at the legal requirements around retaining email data
Murdoch papers accused of breaking data protection rules
The Sun allegedly used illegal methods as it intruded into Gordon Brown's private life
Interview: Mark Laws, A&N Media
A&N Media's Mark Laws believes collaborative technology such as Yammer can be an invaluable enterprise tool
The FT bypasses Apple to launch web-based app
The paper is asking its readers to switch from its older iPhone and iPad app