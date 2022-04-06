Computing acquired by The Channel Company

Computing and its sister titles CRN and Channel Partner Insight were today acquired by market-leading US-based technology media business The Channel Company.

The Channel Company bought the three brands from UK-based Incisive Media.

The new owner serves IT leaders in the US through its Midsize Enterprise Services brand. Channel Company CEO Blaine Raddon said the ability to link the brand to Computing created the opportunity to build ‘'a powerful, connected, global end-user community''.

The 40-year-old Channel Company is best-known for its market-leading CRN brand in the US. The acquisition of the UK-based CRN reunites the two versions on either side of the Atlantic. Raddon said this would ‘'provide substantial benefit to our audiences and clients''.

Raddon added:' 'Altogether, the acquisition results in a leading position for The Channel Company in content and events in both the US and EMEA."

The Channel Company is backed by investment funds managed by US-based Eagle Tree Capital.

A second Eagle Tree company, Arc, has acquired the rest of Incisive Media, including its stable of UK-based finance and sustainability titles. These include Investment Week and BusinessGreen.

Arc is a global events, data and media platform best known in the UK for its portfolio of agricultural titles, including the market-leading title Farmers Guardian and associated events.

Jonathon Whiteley, CEO of Incisive Media, said: "Following a very successful period of growth over the last few years, Incisive Media is now ready for its next stage of development."

"The global platforms of Arc and The Channel Company offer natural homes for Incisive Media's brands and people.

"Our audience and customer centric approach to growing and supporting the end markets that we serve fits squarely with the philosophies of both Arc and The Channel Company. This split allows us to support that growth in a relevant and focused way.''