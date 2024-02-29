Tech giants refuse to engage with UK's military secrets board

They 'won't have anything to do with us', says former diplomat

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Tech giants refuse to engage with UK's military secrets board

Big US tech firms including X, Meta and Google have waved off the UK's media censorship board, which works to prevent state secrets from leaking into the public sphere.

The Defence and Security Media Advisory (DSMA) Committee has worked alongside traditional media publishers, like the BBC, The Times and even The Register, for years. When it appears that media m...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Government

IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read
Government approves takeover of Newport Wafer Fab

Mergers and Acquisitions

Government approves takeover of Newport Wafer Fab

Previous owner forced to sell stake over links to China

clock 04 March 2024 • 2 min read
Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership

Legislation and Regulation

Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership

Flies in the face of the AI Act

clock 28 February 2024 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme
Government

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

The institution is 'not fit' to administer the programme, it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 March 2024 • 3 min read
Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?
Government

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

£800m to boost public sector productivity, and AI everywhere

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 March 2024 • 7 min read
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech
Government

IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read