hackers
Magecart hackers infect over 17,000 web domains
Security researchers believe the scale of Magecart compromise is far larger than previously thought
Unauthorised Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to compromise NASA's systems
A recent audit has unveiled a series of security errors at NASA
Hackers can fake radio signals to hijack aircraft landing systems, warn researchers
Attackers could potentially change the course of a flight using $600 worth of commercially available equipment
Most CISOs just don't understand the hacker mentality says security chief
N Brown's Mike Koss says CISOs need to spend more time on the front line
US Department of Homeland Security unveils new cyber security strategy
US unveils new government cyber security strategy just days after cyber 'czar' role is scrapped
Researchers say quantum computing could improve self-driving cars' cyber security
Quantum computers could transform the security of self-driving cars, claim researchers
Cryptocurrency marketplaces hit by serious cyber attacks
Hackers are using bots and location spoofing tools to target crypto exchanges
Uber drops GitHub through code-sharing platform's part in massive data breach
Uber skipped multifactor authentication
Crypto-currency scams: what you need to know
Pyramids, Ponzi schemes, MLMs - the crypto-currency market has traces of all of them. How do you sort the good from the bad?
Hackers could target voters, not votes, in UK election
Accusations of cyber attacks have plagued recent elections worldwide. Here's how the UK election could be hacked (but probably won't be)
Google offers free Project Shield tool to help combat DDoS attacks
Project Shield has been released for use by news and human rights organisations
Cyber attacks against industrial control systems on the rise, warns US official
'I am very dismayed at the accessibility of some of these networks,' says Department of Homeland Security's Marty Edwards
UK's critical infrastructure could be taken out by hackers, warns expert
'Sticking plaster' cyber defence means 'issues of national and worldwide safety are at risk here,' Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
How to keep your little gamers safe online
Mark James, security specialist at ESET, gives nine tips on how to protect children online this Christmas
Details of 650,000 JD Wetherspoon customers potentially stolen by hackers
Incident will 'reduce level of trust' in the pub chain, warns cyber security expert
Cyber security skills gap: 'Pay more and the problem will go away,' says Reuters IT security chief
Get a bigger chequebook to show you're taking it seriously, suggests Boura
JP Morgan hackers also attacked fraud prevention firm
Cyber criminals breached anti-fraud service provider to help mask their activities
TalkTalk hack: 156,959 customers confirmed to have had details accessed
Internet service provider also confirms 15,656 customers had bank details accessed by hackers
Top IT stories this week: TalkTalk, Larry, and Microsoft's 'playful' Win 10 nag tactics
Our top seven stories from the past seven days. Now, what could be number one?
Hackers sell credit card details for as little as $5 on Dark Web
Intel Security and McAfee Labs report details the low prices of supplying 'crime-as-a-service'
Why are hackers increasingly targeting cloud?
Danny Palmer investigates why cyber criminals see cloud as an increasingly lucrative target
'Why spend millions on an iPhone exploit when you can bribe a sysadmin for corporate network access?'
Panel of security experts discusses the latest threats to enterprises
How being a victim of cyber crime made me an even bigger target for hackers
Computing's Danny Palmer almost found out the hard way how cyber criminals are getting craftier...
The Linux Foundation: How to fix the internet
Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, also says the future is basically a software-defined data centre, and concludes by saying open source developers are 'like poets'