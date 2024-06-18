UK gym chain Total Fitness leaks personal images online

Other leaked data includes ID documents, payment information and phone numbers

clock • 2 min read
UK gym chain Total Fitness leaks personal images online

A cybersecurity researcher claims UK health club and gym chain Total Fitness has failed to protect a database containing extensive personal data belonging to its members and staff.

According to researcher Jeremiah Fowler, the database, which was publicly accessible without a password, contained 474,000 images of men, women and children. The unprotected database, totalling 47....

