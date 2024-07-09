Hackers leak barcode data for Taylor Swift tickets

Fans of Taylor Swift were concerned about disruption to concerts after hackers allegedly linked to the ShinyHunters group claimed to have obtained barcode data for hundreds of thousands of tickets to highly anticipated Eras Tour.
The extortionists, operating under the name Sp1d3rHunters, posted samples of the data on an online forum, including ticket details for Swift's shows in Miami, Indianapolis, and New Orleans. The ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders