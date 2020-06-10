BT
Telefonica and Liberty Global in talks over UK telecomms merger
O2 / Virgin Media combination would be serious competition for BT and Sky
BT picks Ericsson to deploy the core of its 5G networks
In the wake of uncertainty over Huawaei, Ericsson has been selected on the basis of lab performance and future roadmap, BT says
BT: Working from home? We can handle it
BT responds to media claims that the UK’s networks can’t handle the strain of millions of people suddenly working from home
What to do if someone hijacks your company's trade mark
Cripps Pemberton Greenish partner Kathryn Rogers explores the options in trade mark disputes following from the BT-Technology Will Save Us trade mark spat
Government Huawei ruling will cost £500m over five years, claims BT
BT claims that it will need to remove Huawei equipment from the EE mobile network to comply with the government's ruling
BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
Peter Cochrane: The General Election and the UK's full-fibre failures
The UK could have had full-fibre 20 years ago, but for government short-sightedness. But this election's fibre promises should be treated with scepticism, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Virgin Mobile defects from BT to Vodafone in new five-year mobile agreement
The end of a 20-year relationship for BT as Liberty Global-owned Virgin Media strikes new five-year mobile deal with Vodafone
BT: We're ready to deliver full-fibre by 2025 - if the price is right
BT backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to roll-out fibre broadband nationwide in just five years
Virgin Media to hike subscriptions for the second time in a year
Virgin Media to hike subscriptions by more than twice the rate of inflation, this time blaming increases in business rates
Ofcom's ruling that Openreach must open up infrastructure to rivals approved by EC
Move would allow rivals to supply 5G services to the lucrative enterprise sector
ISPs now required to provide minimum broadband speed guarantee - or customers can leave penalty free
Ofcom code of practice requires ISPs to be upfront about their broadband services
BT to bin Huawei hardware from 4G networks and bar it from 5G bids
EE to be brought into line with BT policy to only use Huawei at the edge of its telecoms infrastructure
Predicting public sector technology in 2030
Can we write policy without people? BT's Phil Baulch asks
Break-up threat over Openreach recedes for BT as Ofcom reports on separation progress
Ofcom reports 'broadly satisfactory' progress over initiative to make Openreach operational independent from BT Group
Gavin Patterson to leave BT following adverse shareholder reaction to cost-cutting plan
BT CEO Patterson to remain in charge until successor is appointed
BT to cut 13,000 jobs in a bid to save £1.5bn following revenue fall
Job losses will be offset by recruitment of 6,000 new engineers, customer service staff and security specialists
BT job cuts reach 10,000 as it fights to rebuild investor confidence
The company's share price has tumbled and it was forced to issue a profit warning last year
Surprise, surprise! TalkTalk remains UK's most complained about ISP
Buy cheap, buy twice...
True data scientists don't exist, says EE's head of data and insight
Analysts are either good with data or good at storytelling, but very rarely both says Richard Tate
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom aims to hold the spectrum auction 'as soon as possible'
Ofcom's 5G spectrum auction set for April after Three's legal challenge is rejected
Court of Appeals refuses to overturn original decision
BT to share malware data with rival ISPs to curb cyber crime
BT developed collaborative malware intelligence system following intervention from NCSC
Openreach pledges to bring FTTP broadband to three million homes by 2020
Openreach promises hire 3,000 engineers to deliver fibre-to-the-premise broadband to three million homes and businesses