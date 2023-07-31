BT names new CEO

Allison Kirkby will be BT's first female CEO when she assumes the role early next year
Britain's largest broadband and mobile company BT Group announced on Monday that Allison Kirkby, current chief executive of Sweden's Telia Company, will be taking on the role of BT's next CEO. S...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders