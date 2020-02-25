Atos
Set the bar high: Lessons learned from a decade of outsourcing to India
Worldline CIO Ryan Bryers has been on a mission to build a high quality offshore DevOps team at low cost
Driving pipeline and revenue at the Computing Marketing Team of the Year
Incisive Works meets Catherine Howard, VP of Marketing at Atos.
Atos and Google Cloud team up on digital transformation effort
Atos and Google will help global enterprises utilise emerging technology
There is no room for fire and hire in modern IT, says Worldline CTO
When adopting new ways of working, existing staff have a lot to offer
Thales trumps Atos in Gemalto takeover battle
Atos folds after Thales agrees a deal for Gemalto 11 per cent higher than Atos's bid
Gemalto rejects €4.3bn takeover bid from Atos
Smartcard specialist Gemalto gives the thumbs down to Atos' acquisition proposal
Why Jose Mourinho would make a lousy DevOps manager
Command and control don't work with DevOps say Worldwide UK/I DevOps leaders
BBC selects Atos for £560m enterprise IT and hosting services Aurora contract
BBC claims that new contract will cut costs by one-third compared to existing £2bn Atos contract
Government to review its contracts with Atos after IT failure
Cabinet Office to probe Atos outsourcing deals
BBC selects BT in £100m broadcast networking deal to replace Vodafone
CTO Matthew Postgate says deal will help BBC to save 'tens of millions of pounds'
Metropolitan Police selects Atos for SIAM tower contract
Met Police ploughs ahead with SIAM tower model despite it 'not being condoned' by government
TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria
Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend
Vitality picks Atos in £9m end-user technology deal
Deal will 'improve the speed of response on business and IT issues', says VitalityHealth CIO Mark Collins
Blaenau Gwent Council works with Atos, Infoshare in data analytics project to identify vulnerable citizens
Welsh council is leading a project to manage data across five public sector organisations with aim of decreasing likelihood of a citizen becoming vulnerable
Lufthansa signs £800m outsourcing deal with IBM
IBM reportedly fought off competition from HP and Atos for seven-year deal
Why the Department of Health moved 12,000 users to a private cloud
The Department of Health's Bob Armstrong explains the thinking behind the Atos-led, £74m-plus 'Open Service' project
Lufthansa to save €70m in annual IT infrastructure costs in mega-outsourcing deal with IBM
Airline giant to split-up and privatise IT arm in a deal that will cost €240m upfront, but save €70m annually in IT operating costs
General Motors hires first cyber security chief
GM wants to look at car technology 'on a critical systems level'
DWP to pay Atos £10m to extend disability reassessments contract
DWP to spend millions to keep on French firm that wanted to walk away
HP and Capgemini top government suppliers' earnings list - raking in more than £1bn a year each
Whitehall Monitor finds that government continues to splash cash with big IT suppliers despite promise to move to SMEs
Atos to acquire Bull in all-French €620m deal
Atos to buy Bull to beef-up its presence in France and computer security
Top 10 technologies powering the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Underground Wi-Fi, giant screens, advanced timing systems and cutting-edge sporting equipment