Chancellor wants to build $1tn 'British Microsoft'

Aims to challenge US giants with looser regulations

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
Chancellor wants to build $1tn 'British Microsoft'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to raise a homegrown tech titan, but does the UK's investment landscape support that lofty ambition?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told the Financial Times of his ambition to create a British rival to American tech giants like Microsoft and Google, although admits "it might not be for a decade." H...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

Search

Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

'Over a decade we've been lied to,' says source

clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

Welcome to the Women and Diversity in Tech and Channel Festival!
Leadership

Welcome to the Women and Diversity in Tech and Channel Festival!

Festival expanded for greater diversity and inclusion

Computing Staff
clock 29 May 2024 • 2 min read
Recruiting neurodiverse talent isn't as difficult as you think
Leadership

Recruiting neurodiverse talent isn't as difficult as you think

And it will help you retain skilled and experienced employees of all kinds

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 20 May 2024 • 7 min read
Bridging computing's diversity gap
Leadership

Bridging computing's diversity gap

It all starts at school

Dr Mohammed Rehman
clock 17 May 2024 • 4 min read