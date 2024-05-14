Why cybersecurity staff burn out, and what to do about it

Why cybersecurity staff burn out, and what to do about it

The 'cyber skills gap' results from lack of support, career path and understanding risk

John Leonard
clock • 13 min read

Based on Computing's research and interviews with two experts in the field, we look at the causes of burnout among cybersecurity professionals and how more attention paid to this issue at board level could help shore up defences.

Cyber security is one of the most important roles in IT. It's also among the most stressful with a high rate of dropping out. Almost half of 100 senior IT professionals surveyed by Computing said security...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

More on Security

Remote working: We're on top of defending WFH, say IT leaders
Security

Remote working: We're on top of defending WFH, say IT leaders

'Security has been moved to devices rather than offices meaning all have the same protections'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war
Security

Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war

Plus: Google 'accidentally' deletes pension fund's cloud account

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 May 2024 • 4 min read
Maritime security: 'Hacking a ship is just like hacking a Tesla but bigger'
Security

Maritime security: 'Hacking a ship is just like hacking a Tesla but bigger'

Cyberattacks on shipping up 400-500% in five years, Lloyds List Intelligence

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 May 2024 • 4 min read