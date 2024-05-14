OpenAI showcases the real time 'magic' of GPT-4o

OpenAI debuted GPT-4o yesterday which the company hopes will offer users a more human like interaction in real time via live voice conversation, video streams and text.
The model will roll out over the next few weeks and will be free for all users through both the GPT app and the web interface. Users who subscribe to OpenAI's paid tiers, which start at $20 per mon...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders