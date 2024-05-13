Microsoft ordered to pay $242m in Cortana patent lawsuit verdict

Company intends to appeal

clock • 2 min read
Microsoft ordered to pay $242 million in Cortana patent lawsuit verdict
Image:

Microsoft ordered to pay $242 million in Cortana patent lawsuit verdict

A federal jury in Delaware ruled on Friday that Microsoft must pay $242 million to IPA Technologies for patent infringement related to its Cortana virtual assistant software.

The week-long trial concluded with the jury siding with IPA, finding that Microsoft's voice recognition technology violated a specific patent held by IPA concerning computer-communication software....

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

Search

Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

'Over a decade we've been lied to,' says source

clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Google becomes latest vendor to add AI to its hardware

Laptops

Google becomes latest vendor to add AI to its hardware

Chromebook Plus laptops will have Gemini by default

clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players
Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court
Law

UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court

Lynch likens scrutiny to finding bacteria in a seemingly spotless kitchen.

Vikki Davies
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords
Law

Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords

UK GDPR will have to wait until next government

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read