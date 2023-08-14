Interview: Louis Taupin, Checkout.com - Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Digital technologies possess the potential to foster a more inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory by igniting innovation, driving efficiencies, and enhancing services.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards occupy a special place among Computing events. Rather than platforms and tools, this event is dedicated to the companies and workers driving technology forwards at the leading edge of IT.

This year's winners were announced at a live ceremony on Thursday 6th July in Central London.

Sainsbury's, alongside Checkout.com, won Highly Commended in Digital Project of the Year category.

We caught up with Louis Taupin, head of UK sales, Checkout.com, to ask him about the blossoming partnership between Sainsbury's and Checkout.com and their priorities for the next 12 months.

One of our questions was, What do you think made your entry alongside Sainsbury's stand out?

"First of all, obviously Sainsbury's is a very big retailer established for over 100 years and a household name here in the UK market," said Louis. "At the same time, Checkout.com have been one of the forward-thinking up-and-coming payment providers also in the UK.

"Together, we've really brought together the experience of Sainsbury's with the cutting edge technology of Checkout.com to really improve the purchase experience for Sainsbury's customers, with a lot of benefits not only for the customers but also for Sainsbury's as a business to really optimise their payment experience and make sure they can get the best out of their ecommerce operations.

"I think this is something that you don't see very often. Sainsbury's has really believed in the mission of Checkout.com, and at the same time Checkout.com really very strongly believed that we had the right technology and systems to support Sainsbury's in their efforts.

"This is really something that you don't see every day and has been really rewarding for both the teams, and which I believe really made our entries stood out in these awards."

We went on to ask Louis about the future for the Checkout.com / Sainsbury's partnership, and his view of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards - which he called "an amazing event" that stood out for having "so many digital leaders in the room."

Watch the video above to hear more from Louis.

