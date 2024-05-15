Microsoft May Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited zero days

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Microsoft May Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited zero days
Image:

Microsoft May Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited zero days

Microsoft has fixed 60 Windows CVEs in its May Patch Tuesday update, two of which are actively exploited zero days. One is a critical vulnerability, earning an 8.8 CVSS rating.

Among the most serious vulnerabilities patched in the May update is a remote code execution (RCE) fault in SharePoint Server (CVE-2024-30044, CVSS 8.8). It allows an unauthenticated attacker to inj...

Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

