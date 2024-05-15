Microsoft May Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited zero days

Microsoft has fixed 60 Windows CVEs in its May Patch Tuesday update, two of which are actively exploited zero days. One is a critical vulnerability, earning an 8.8 CVSS rating.
Among the most serious vulnerabilities patched in the May update is a remote code execution (RCE) fault in SharePoint Server (CVE-2024-30044, CVSS 8.8). It allows an unauthenticated attacker to inj...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders