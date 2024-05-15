Tories self-refer to ICO over data breach

The Conservative Party has breached 300+ people's personal data in email slip-up.
The UK's Conservative Party has referred itself to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), after inadvertently revealing hundreds of supporters' personal email addresses. The Party's regist...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders