Stability AI cutting staff in the name of restructuring

Stability AI is preparing to lay off staff as a part of a restructuring process following the resignation of CEO Emad Mostaque, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The news comes as Stability released its latest Stable Diffusion LLM to developers on Wednesday. In March, Mostaque stepped down from the board of the AI startup he founded, which develops the S...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders